Thurles Flower Club is bloomin' lovely on Ruby Anniversary

Members of Thurles Flower Club were in jubilant form last month as the long running organisation celebrated their ruby anniversary with a glittering reception at the Anner Hotel.

Some 40 years after the club hosted its first event in the Cathedral town, the work of the organisation can still be proudly observed at events and festivals throughout the county and beyond.

The organisation was founded in 1978 by Thurles lady Kathleen Sheedy and the late Maude Langley of Tipperary town in the Munster Hotel with a special demonstration by Dundrum flower expert Dorothy Graves.

The first event was a roaring success with dozens of members signing up on the night. From there the club continued to grow with members eagerly taking part in festivals, flower arrangement classes and competitions throughout the county - all under the watchful eye of current president Mrs Sheedy.

“We started off in the Knox Hall and now we have people coming from all over Tipperary, Nenagh, Upperchurch, Borrisoleigh taking part in the club,” explains Mrs Sheedy, who called time on her own demonstrator duties last May after 40 years in the business.

“We'd have had a good few who would have won big competitions. I've taught them all,” she says proudly, adding that she still performs official judging duties at major agricultural shows around the country.

Since its inception Thurles Flower Club have raised thousands of Euro for local charities through hosting flower festivals and demonstration nights. In addition Kathleen and her husband Tom have also raised significant funds for local charities through their open garden events at their home in Turtulla which draws spectators from far and wide.

Picture: Kathleen and Tom Sheedy cut the cake to mark the club's 40th anniversary

A special Demonstration evening hosted by Thurles Flower Club will take place in the CBS NS, Parnell Street, Thurles on Tuesday 13th November at 8pm. Admission is €15 and refreshments will be provided. There will also be a number of stalls and a raffle on the night.

Tickets are available from Boyles on Liberty Square and Gifts4All on Baker Street, Thurles as well as on the door on the night. For more information call Tom on 087 8358842.

All monies raised from the event will go to four local charities including the Cabragh Wetlands Development Fund, St. Mary's Church of Ireland, the Cathedral Restoration Fund and Rahealty Defibrillator group. AOIFA demonstration on the night is Bernadette Palminteri.

Thurles Flower Club meet on the second Tuesday of each month in the Order of Malta and new members are always welcome.