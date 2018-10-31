Sean Treacy Pipe Band join “A Nation's Tribute”

On November 11th, John Moloughney and other pipers from the Sean Treacy Pipe Band will play at the monument dedicated to John Cunningham, V.C. at his birthplace at Stradavoher, Thurles.

This event is part of "A Nation's Tribute" which will take place around the world, when pipers will play the pipe tune, 'The Battle's Oer' at 6am on 11th November, 100 years since the signing of the Treaty, which ended the Great War (1914 -1918).

John Cunningham was born at this place on 28th. Oct. 1890. He was a Corporal in the 2nd. Battalion, the Prince of Wales Leinster Regiment (Royal Canadians), was injured at Bois-en Hache, France on 12th. April 1917 and died from his wounds in hospital on 16th. April 1917. He is buried at Berlin Cemetery, Plot 1, Row A, Grave 39 near Nouex Les -Mines. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for Bravery in Action. There is a tablet to his memory at St. Mary's Church, Thurles. Co. Tipperary. His brother, Pakie Cunningham is buried at St. Mary's Churchyard, Thurles. He died at home on 4th June 1915, from wounds received in France. He was a Lance Corporal in the 1st. Leinster Regiment.

John Moloughney and other pipers from the Sean Treacy Pipe Band will play at John and Pakie Cunningham's birthplace at 6am and at St. Mary's Church at 11am.