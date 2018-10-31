Tipperary's John Wort is guest at special celebration in Mansion House

On the 2nd of October 2018 Mr John Wort, Chairman of the Durlas Eile Memorial Committee, and his wife Bridget, were special guests at a reception to celebrate the Republic of Korea Independence Day hosted by His Excellency Mr Woon - Ki Lyeo and his wife Mrs Yeon -Hee Chang in the Mansion House Dublin.

“It was a very special day for Bridget and I, and we were honoured to attend what was a most enjoyable afternoon in the company of many foreign ambassadors, Government Ministers, veterans of the Korean War 1950 - 1953 and to meet and chat with old friends,” John Wort said.

He added that it was also a platform for Ireland to promote and to invite some of the visiting V.I.Ps attending the Remembrance Sunday Ceremony on the 11th of November which commences with the 12 noon Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, celebrated by His Grace Dr Kieran O'Reilly Archbishop of Cashel and Emly.

After Mass invited guests and members of the public will march to St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance for the concluding ceremony. It is the one hundredth anniversary of the ending of the 1914 -1918 World War.

In the war that was to end all wars seventy two brave men from the town of Thurles died. They will not be forgotten as their names are carved in stone on a very special monument to their memory in St Mary's Garden of Remembrance - it was the first memorial to be erected in 2000. Unveiled by the then Minister for Defence, Mr Michael Smith T.D. we hope that many who will attend this historical ceremony, will make it a day that we can all feel proud to be Irish and to remember all who have died in all wars, in the service of peace at home and overseas with the United Nations.

John Wort Chairman Durlas Eile Memorial Committee