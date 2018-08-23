Golf Classic: Thurles Musical Society annual event proves an outstanding success

Thurles Musical Society's annual Golf Classic at Thurles Golf Club proved to be an outstanding success on Friday last with thirty one teams participating and tremendous support from tee-box sponsors also.

The rain, by and large, stayed away and made for great playing conditions for the 124 players who commenced at 9:30 and played right through the day until evening. There was a slight break after the front nine with welcome refreshments in the clubhouse and then it was on to conclude the excellent course before a reception in the clubhouse on Friday evening.

The organising committee were on hand to ensure that everything ran smoothly and Chairman Frank Tuohy was in attendance on Friday evening to announce the winners and make the presentation of prizes which were once again kindly sponsored by Michael's Jewellers - Michael and Karen were on hand to present the prizes and were thanked by the Chairman for their tremendous generosity and support to the Society always.



The second team home on the day featured Bart Flynn, Karen Coen, Greg Fewer and Andrea Fewer.

The winning team with 96 points was John and Breda Stakelum and John and Yvonne Sheedy - John accepted the winners prizes on the night and paid tribute to the Society and the contribution made to the social scene in Thurles through the decades. He wished the Society well with the up-coming Michael Collins musical, rehearsals for which will commence in January - the proceeds from the golf classic will go towards staging this blockbusting show which is certain to be of major interest locally and nationally.

The second team prize went to Greg and Andrea Fewer, Bart Flynn and Karen Coen with 95 points, while the third team prize, with 89 points went to Mary Coman O'Neill, Pauline Byrne, Peggy Kirby and Marian Tuohy.



The third team: Mary Coman O'Neill, Marian Tuohy, Peggy Kirby and Pauline Byrne pictured with Frank Tuohy and Karen Carew.

The Nearest the Pin on the 14th hole went to Rev Fr Eugene Everard, while the longest drive on the 10th went to Nick Moore (male) and Yvonne Sheedy (female).

Heartiest congratulations to all our prize winners and to all who participated in the event.

A very special thank you to Michael's Jewellers and to all those who sponsored tee-boxes and supported this event in any way with the Chairman Frank Tuohy leading the way with the words of appreciation.

“Once again we have been humbled by the support of everyone in the community for this great event. To all who played, who sponsored, who supported and who organised our classic, a huge thank you. We are really looking forward to staging Michael Collins the musical in The Premier Hall in the spring and the proceeds from this classic will be going towards that. It promises to be spectacular and we are all looking forward to it,” he said.

A special thanks also to Eamon O'Gorman and staff of Thurles Golf Club for looking after everybody so well.