WMOF: Thurles cleaning company set to clean up after the Pope

Ryans Cleaning have been inspired by a tweet from Pope Francis and are bidding to engage the public in the clean-up operation.

The Papal Visit this weekend is set to be Europe’s biggest event of 2018 and it is the biggest event ever cleaned by Thurles based event cleaning company Ryans Cleaning.

Ryans Cleaning have been engaged to clean the Phoenix Park and Knock elements of the Papal Visit this weekend. They will do this in addition to maintaining their regular contract work at Croke Park, The Bord Gais Energy Theatre, The Gaiety Theatre, The Olympia Theatre as well as the Carl Cox Show at Ballinlough Castle and a horse-racing fixture at The Curragh Racecourse here in Ireland. Furthermore, the family-run firm will also be actively cleaning in the UK at two major gigs, Leeds Festival and Creamfields Festival bringing the total expected attendance that they will service this weekend to 1.2 million patrons.

Ryans Cleaning have European ISO Standards of cleaning in place at all venues they service and the company is committed to the ‘Vision 20:20 Zero Waste to Landfill’ aim for all events across Ireland and the UK.

Work underway at the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park which will be looked after by Ryans Cleaning at the weekend.

At Phoenix Park this Sunday, Ryans Cleaning will be handing out free family refuse bags to encourage attendees to gather and store their waste in these before depositing in one of their many nearby general waste bins throughout the day.

These bins will be removed from the park during and after the event to a nearby waste facility where all rubbish will be segmented over a murph in an effort to separate all mixed dry recyclables from other waste items.

With the help of those in attendance, every effort will be made by Ryans Cleaning and the team at Phoenix Park to restore the park to its natural state as quickly as possible post event. Their ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ target for the World Meeting of Families is very much in line with Pope Francis’ strong stance on the power behind humans working together to have a positive impact on our environment, earlier this year he tweeted “We must never forget that the natural environment is a collective good, the patrimony of all humanity and the responsibility of everyone.”

Pat Ryan, CEO of the family-run firm commented that “It was a tweet by Pope Francis himself that inspired us to think outside the box and introduce the family refuse bag for this event to engage the patrons in the clean-up operation and give them the means required to put the environmental responsibility in the hands of all individuals. We hope that this will enable us to complete the clean to our usual superior standard even quicker than normal, restoring the park to its natural state in record time.”

In addition to this initiative Ryans Cleaning will have over 200 operatives, 30 supervisors plus a specialist back of house janitorial team on-site at Phoenix Park. Pat Ryan commented “We are very satisfied that although this is the biggest event expected to take place in Europe this year we have it well covered, afterall this is what we do week in week out, nationally and internationally. I have personally overseen all aspects of the planning around this project myself and will be onsite at Croke Park on Saturday and The Phoenix Park on Sunday to ensure this major milestone for our company is achieved seamlessly.”