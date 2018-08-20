Thurles set for retail boost as DV8 announce plans to open new store

Thurles is set for a retail boost following the news that leading fashion store DV8 is set to open an outlet this October, creating up to 15 new jobs in the town.

The 4000 square feet store will open for business in October following a €1 million investment by the retailer.

DV8, which currently operates over 40 stores across Ireland, already has outlets in Tipperary town, Clonmel and Nenagh.

The retailer stocks a range of brands including Superdry, 11Degress, SikSilk, AX Paris, Lipsy and Vans.

David Scott from DV8 said: “We are delighted to be opening a new store in Thurles and confident it will complement the existing retail offering in the town, with DV8’s unique range of male and female clothing and footwear.

He continued; “We think local shoppers will enjoy the DV8 experience, including the top fashion brands and excellent customer service.”

Last week discount outlet Dealz quashed rumours they were planning to open an outlet in Thurles following widespread speculation that they were planning to open a unit in Liberty Square.

Following the announcement that Heaton’s are set to close their doors on lower Liberty Square later this Autumn, many believed that Dealz would move into the vacant unit.

However a spokesperson for the discount chain confirmed to the Tipperary Star that the UK store have no plans to open a unit in the town, nor have they looked at any possible locations in the town.