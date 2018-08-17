An epic read: Book returned to Thurles Library 19,444 days overdue

A Thurles Library service user has racked up a €971 fine after returning a book 53 years overdue.

The book on Father Theobald Mathew, which was discovered by a member of the public while clearing out a house, was published in 1943 and last checked out from the Thurles library in May 1965, meaning it was overdue by a total of 19,433 days.

An overdue was returned to Thurles Library last evening.



Rev. Roger's "Theobald Mathew".



Published in 1943.



Overdue since 30 May 1965.



Overdue by exactly 19,433 days.



The fine is €971.65.



But if they pay €950 we'll say no more about it 'coz we're sound like that... pic.twitter.com/aeUhBQR6d1 August 15, 2018

But hoarders of library books need not worry as staff agreed to waive the fine after the honest samaritan returned the rare biography written by Reverend Patrick Rogers.

Other library users are also being urged to root out their copies of long ago checked out books and return them to the library, especially books that may be out of print.

Currently overdue books are charged 5c per day however as part of a new national library strategy, the government are looking to scrap fines for returning overdue books to encourage library membership.