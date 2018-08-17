Tipperary housing: council reveals plans for 10 social houses in Templetuohy

Tipperary County Council has revealed plans to develop 10 social houses in Pound Street, Templetuohy.

The plans went out to public consultation this Thursday and are available to view on the council's website.

Under the proposal, the council intends demolishing a dilapidated single-storey dwelling and sheds and the construction of 10 new dwelling houses comprising four two-bedroom, two-storey houses and six three-bedroom, two-storey houses, roads, footpaths, underground services, drainage systems, car parking, boundary treatments, landscaping, open spaces, connection to existing sewers and watermain and all associated site works.

The plans can be viewed at the council's offices in Clonmel or Nenagh during normal working hours.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development will be situated, may be made in writing to Sinead Carr, Director of Services, Housing, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel, County Tipperary, to be received no later than 4.30pm on Monday, September 17.

The council has already announced plans to develop social housing in Portroe and Nenagh.