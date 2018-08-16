Discount store Dealz deny plans to open new store in Thurles

Discount outlet Dealz have quashed rumours they are planning to open a retail outlet in Thurles following widespread speculation that they were planning to open a unit in Liberty Square.

Following the announcement that Heaton’s are set to close their doors on lower Liberty Square later this Autumn, many believed that Dealz would move into the vacant unit.

However a spokesperson for the discount chain confirmed to the Tipperary Star this week that the UK store have no plans to open a unit in the town, nor have they looked at any possible locations in the town.

The store, which is a division of British chain Poundland, already has a presence in Tipperary following the opening of a 5,500 square foot premises in at the Showgrounds shopping centre, Clonmel in March.

The retailer also operates a store on 74 O’Connell Street, Oldbridge, Clonmel.