Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill backs call to reconvene Dail farm committee

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has backed a call for the Dail Committee on Agriculture, Food & the Marine, to be reconvened, despite the Dail being on summer holidays.

The call was made this week by his party colleague and Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue, who has written to the committee's chair asking for it to be recalled.

"We understand that this is not a convenient time of year for the committee to meet but the situation is so grave that we believe TDs and senators need to be afforded the opportunity to discuss Minister Creed’s plans with him," said Deputy Cahill.

The Thurles-based TD said that farmers were already suffering.

"It is deeply distressing for them to see their animals go hungry, and a repeat of this must be avoided at all costs," he said. “We cannot allow a situation similar to last year to develop again."

Deputy Cahill said that immediate action by Minister Creed was essential, especially ahead of the October Budget.

"We need to see an immediate fodder import subsidy up and running and action from the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia to drive increased live exports to help reduce the demand on depleted fodder stocks. So far, Minister Creed’s response has been totally inadequate," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy McConalogue said that last year Minister Creed waited until the very last minute to act on the fodder crisis, despite months of prior warning from my party and various farming organisations, and this put a massive strain on farmers.

“It is already clear that farmers are facing into a winter with fodder stocks at a unprecedented low level. The combination of the extremely wet conditions last winter and the drought this summer has resulted in much reduced fodder stocks and there is a very real fear among farmers that they are facing an emergency situation this winter. Many are already experiencing serious cash flow problems," he said.