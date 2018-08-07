Tipperary roadworks: motorists on Thurles to Nenagh road told to expect delays

Motorists using the Thurles to Nenagh road can expect delays from this Wednesday, August 8, when Tipperary County Council begins resurfacing works at the roundabout at the Jimmy Doyle Road and the Nenagh road, the 498.

Alternative traffic arrangements will be in effect at the roundabout for the duration of the works so some delays can be expected, according to the council.

The works are expected to take one week.