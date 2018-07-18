Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Buster

Buster is a big old softie who came to us after his owner sadly passed away leaving Buster with no one to care for him. Buster is a five year old, sweet boy with a gentle temperament. We think he is a cross between a French Mastiff (Dog de Bordeaux) and possibly a Labrador. Buster is a fully-grown, large, muscular dog who is used to living indoors and having company. Buster is friendly with all dogs, big and small, and is even willing to make friends with cats! He has been in foster care with kids too and his foster mum describes him as ‘bomb-proof’.

Buster is a big, cuddly boy who would love nothing more than to find his new home with a couch to curl up on and someone to keep him company. While Buster is quite a large dog, he won’t need a challenging exercise routine, instead a stroll or two a day at a gentle pace will be more than enough to keep this boy fit and healthy. With his short coat, it won’t take too much effort to keep him looking great – just a quick brush once a week and the occasional bath. We think this boy would make a great addition to any family due to his dependable nature and calm attitude. Due to his size, Buster can be quite strong on the lead but he is not a giddy walker and in general, he is very manageable.

Buster is fully vaccinated, chipped and neutered. His new family will need to have a secure garden for exercise and be happy for him to live and sleep indoors as part of the family. He is such a big, soppy bear – all he wants is a little love…. Could you give it to him?

Poundies

This week we saved yet another bunch of gorgeous dogs from North Tipperary pound and in 2017, we saved about 170 dogs from the North Tipperary pound alone. Many of these dogs were collected by the warden while straying and sadly, no owners came looking for them. If your dog should go missing don’t forget to contact both the North and South Tipperary pounds, local rescues and vets – better yet, ensure that your dog is microchipped and registered to you AND wearing a collar with ID tag, that way if they go missing they can be reunited with you as quickly as possible. Don’t forget, Irish pounds are only required to hold a stray dog for 5 days before they can be euthanised – don’t take the risk with your pet’s life!

PAWFEST

Join us on Sunday, July 29th from 1-5pm for our first ever summer family fayre and open day hosted at our rescue centre in Cooleeney, Thurles!On the day, not only can you meet all of the rescue dogs but you, your family and your own dogs can enjoy a wonderful day full of summer fun! Why not drop your dog off at our Dog Wash Station on the day to get them looking their best for the dogshow while while you and your family enjoy the family friendly games, stalls and food on offer! A great day is guaranteed!

Contact Us

For more information about Buster, Pawfest, or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).