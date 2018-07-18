Phoenix Productions presents Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods

Phoenix Productions is delighted to present their 2018 summer production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The story follows a number of well-known fairytale characters as they venture into the woods in the hope of achieving their wishes.

As the result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch (Katie Taylor), a baker (Richie Crowe) and his wife (Aoife Dempsey) are childless. Three days before the rise of a blue moon, they venture into the forest to find the ingredients that will reverse the spell and restore the witch's beauty: a milk-white cow, hair as yellow as corn, a blood-red cape, and a slipper of gold. During their journey, they meet Cinderella (Cashadh Lyons), Little Red Riding Hood (Shannon O’Halloran), Rapunzel (Kaci Kerwick) and Jack (Loughlin Russell), each one on a quest to fulfill their own wishes.

The Tony Award-winning score remains one of Sondheim's most popular musicals especially after the release of the Disney screen adaption in 2014. Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated show with a touch of darkness, making it the ideal night out for the whole family.

‘Into the Woods’ marks Phoenix Productions’ 20th musical since they began in 1998 performing traditional classics such as ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’, ‘Oliver’ and ‘The Wiz’ as well as Broadway blockbuster hits such as ‘Les Miserables’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and last year’s successful production of ‘Cats’. This milestone production is certainly one not to be missed.

With a cast of over 60 young and talented teenagers supported by a professional production team you are in for a treat as you join them on their journey through the woods.

Show takes place August 8th to 11th 2018, 8pm at Premier Hall, Thurles. Tickets on sale from Monday July 30th. Box Office: Premier Hall | Booking Line: 087-944-92-44. More information online at: www.phoenixproductions.ie

Cast 2017:

Narrator - Harry Hogan

Cinderella - Cashadh Lyons

Jack - Loughlin Russell

Baker - Richie Crowe

Baker's Wife - Aoife Dempsey

Stepmother - Lavinia Bowe

Florinda - Niamh Harrington

Lucinda - Aishling Walsh

Jack's Mother - Aideen Carew

Little Red Ridinghood - Shannon O'Halloran

Witch - Katie Taylor

Cinderella's Father - James Corbett

Cinderella's Mother - Lara Feehan

Mysterious Man - Gavin Murphy

Big Bad Wolf - Cameron Kelly

Rapunzel - Kaci Kerwick

Rapunzel's Prince - Sam Rapoport

Granny - Emma Ryan

Cinderella's Prince - Joe Hynes

Steward - Luke Maziarek

Creative Team 2018:

Producer: Gerard O’ Brien

Director/Choreographer: Debbie Kiernan

Musical Director: David Wray

Assistant Musical Director: Michael Young

Production Manager: Eamonn B. Shanahan

Set Designer: John O’Donoghue

Stage Manager: Allan Butler

Lighting Designer: Colm Eton

Sound: Star Systems