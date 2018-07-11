Order of Malta Ambulance upgrade for Thurles branch

Order of Malta Ambulance Corps Thurles are proud to launch their new road ambulance this month.

The Ford Transit, kindly donated by the National Ambulance Service, will replace the aging Mercedes Sprinter, which has given the unit in Thurles many years of great service.

As with their other road ambulances, it is fitted with all of the state-of-the-art pre-hospital emergency care equipment and medications required by the their personnel of, primarily, Emergency Medical Technicians and Emergency First Responders, to cater for major emergencies, including automated external defibrillator, electrocardiogram heart monitor, terrestrial digital radio, wheelchair/stretcher lift, adjustable stretcher, emergency extrication equipment etc.

Thurles Unit’s fleet of three road ambulances, minibus and off-road ambulance are well-known around Thurles for their busy work providing emergency medical support at national and local events including Semple Stadium and Thurles Racecourse, and providing transport to sick and special needs passengers for hospital and social visits.

Members would like to thank the generous parishioners of Holycross, Ballycahill, and Thurles for their kind support to the Annual Church Gate Collections Appeal over the last two weekends. All funds directly contribute to the high maintenance costs of the strong volunteer-operated ambulance fleet.