Thurles Lions Club marks the commencement of its 54th year

Thurles Lions Club marked the roll-over of a new year on Saturday July 7th last with a handover event which was held in the Anner Hotel, Thurles. Guest of Honour for the evening was Teresa Dineen, outgoing District Governor for Ireland.

Master of Ceremonies Lion Peter Cleary extended a warm welcome to all and was generous in his praise of Gary Roche, outgoing Club President, for his commitment and leadership over the past twelve months in leading the Club to bigger and better things.

Gary Roche spoke of the achievements and the extraordinary level of activity undertaken by a large and committed Membership. He spoke of the honour he felt in representing the Club and carrying out the role of President and in thanking the Members, he gave special mention to three Members -- Neil Butler, Tom O’Toole and Adrian Purcell for their service over many years.

Teresa Dineen said that during her year as District Governor she had made great friends in the Thurles Club. She was generous in her praise of the Thurles Members for their stellar commitment to a myriad of activities to assist those in need in the community.



Passing of the baton

The passing of the baton to Joe Putti incoming Club President was symbolised by the presentation of the Chain of Office by the outgoing President Gary Roche.

In his address Joe Putti spoke about the importance of doing service within one’s community quoting Martin Luther King Junior who said that ‘Life’s most urgent question is – what are you doing for others?’

Expanding on this theme Dr. Putti said that service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth and he spoke of our responsibility to aspire to leave things better than we find them.

Highlighting the breadth of activities that the Club engages in, ranging from social housing to the Blue Door project he said that the old adage ‘where there is a need there is a Lion’ could not be more true than in Thurles.

Looking to the future the incoming President said that the aim would be to strengthen those activities undertaken annually and to add more to that growing list.

He said that the activities carried out by the Club are of crucial importance but so too is the spirit in which the work is done and he highlighted the importance of respecting each other, listening to one another and offering support to each other in a spirit of friendship as fellow Lions, working towards the same goals.

The Club looks forward to the continued support of the Thurles Community over the coming twelve months with its numerous activities to assist those in need.