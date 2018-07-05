Robyn and Alison Fitzgerald, members of the Golden Vale Branch of the Irish Pony Club, with Sinead Maher of Boomerang Horse and Country Store who kindly sponsored the Boomerang National Novice Triathlon 80. Robyn was a member of the Irish Minimus team finishing 2nd in a recent international competition while Alison finished 9th individual girls in the National Minimus in Punchestown. The Golden Vale Pony Club will hold their camp from 9th - 13th July at Mahers, Killough, Thurles. All are welcome. Contact 085 8689853 or 087 3403849 for more information