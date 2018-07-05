Two Mile Borris volunteers skydive in aid of the children of Calcutta

Photo shows Edel O'Dwyer, Nicole Gleeson, Pat O'Dwyer, Mickey Maher, Pat Lanigan, Niall Fitzgerald and Pat Macken

On Saturday last June 23rd a group of seven people from Two Mile Borris travelled to Clonbullogue, Co. Offfaly for a skydive in aid of the children of Calcutta. An enjoyable day was had by all. Photo shows Edel O'Dwyer, Nicole Gleeson, Pat O'Dwyer, Mickey Maher, Pat Lanigan, Niall Fitzgerald and Pat Macken who took part in the Skydive.