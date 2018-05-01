Refresh Thurles Photography Competition deadline this week

Nature Photography Competition part of our Tidy Town Entry

At present this competition is open for entries – 4 categories U12, U18, U55 and 55+. To enter please bring your phone or camera with your photograph to Friar Street Photo Station. Photos will be printed from your phone or camera. Closing date is May 5th. On May 22nd there will be a talk on Bio Diversity in Ireland. The National Bio Data Centre run a number of citizen science recording schemes and need more public volunteers. So please come along to the Community Rooms in the Source Arts Centre at 7.30pm on May 22nd. Identification guides/publications will be available for purchase. After the talk we will be presenting the prizes for our Nature Photography competition. The prize winner in each category will receive a framed print and a €50.00 prize. We would like to thank Friar Street Photo Station for their generous sponsorship and contribution to this competition. Picture must be taken this year and within a 10km radius of Liberty Square.



Swift Survey Project with Birdwatch Ireland and Tipperary Heritage

This summer the search is on to find Swift nest site locations in towns and villages across Co. Tipperary. Swifts are an enchanting species, migrating to Ireland each summer from Africa. A bird of the skies, they live much of their lives in the air, only ever touching down for a couple of months each summer to nest in buildings, generally in urban areas. Sadly, Swift numbers are in decline and they urgently need our help. We need to know where they are nesting, so that we can put in place better measures to protect their important nesting colonies.

To brief those interested in this project please attend the Swift Survey Workshop to be held in Hayes Hotel on May 9th at 7.30pm.



WEEE Free Collection Day May 19th Thurles Mart 10am – 4pm

Please bring along any electrical item for disposal and it will be taken away free of charge. Any item with a plug, or light bulbs or lead batteries will be accepted. Fridges, washing machines, toasters, electrical tools/appliances, TVs etc www.weeeireland.ie for details.



Community Estates/ Streetscape Competition

Estates/Streets must submit an entry form for the Best Estate/Streetscape Competition. Closing date to enter is May 31st. Judging takes place in August and the results are released on September 1st. The Community Estates Competition has 3 categories – Estates < 30 houses, 30 – 69 Houses and Estates > 69 Houses. So please think about taking part – get a few neighbours together and maybe identify a couple of actions you would like to address in your estate. Entry forms will be available on May 1st. Each winner receives €200.00 cash prize to be reinvested in their Estate.

Contact Details

Refresh Thurles on Facebook, Tel 087 270 1689 or email RefreshThurles@gmail.com

Volunteers welcome – please get in touch.