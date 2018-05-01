An Garda Síochána: Crime Round-up for Thurles District

Incidents

In the last 7 days Gardaí attached to the Thurles District have arrested 3 people for driving whilst intoxicated in the Thurles Garda District. A file will be considered for prosecution for each detection with the arrested person having to appear before the Courts shortly. A marked decrease of intoxicated drivers is evident in this week’s arrests. Gardaí believe the message to never consume intoxicants and drive is hitting home.

Gardaí would like to thank the public for their cooperation in helping Gardaí make the roads in Tipperary safer place for all road users. Gardaí would like to ask members of the Public to never consume intoxicants and drive. The Garda Road Policing Unit are continuously mounting checkpoints and patrols to enforce the Road Traffic Acts and to check for drink driving & driving under the influence of drugs.

Crime Prevention

A Large decrease in Burglaries is also noted with no Burglary offenses in the Thurles District reported in the past 2 weeks, The Divisional Burglary Patrol as part of operation Thor have been targeting areas affected by travelling criminals to great effect. Gardaí would also like to thank the public for increased vigilance and report of suspicious vehicles to Gardaí. Members of the public are also reminded to lock doors and windows when leaving their homes and to always report suspicious activity to Gardaí.

A number of thefts have occurred in the Thurles and Templemore area in the last number of weeks. Some of the vehicles targeted were unlocked. If it is necessary to leave items in a vehicle please put item out of sight, in glove box or the boot of the vehicle. Gardaí would also like to advise motorists never to leave their vehicles unlocked, and not to leave valuable items on display in vehicles.