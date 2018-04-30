Ursuline poets put pen to paper for competition

Congratulations to Ursuline students Leah O’Meara and Camille Ryan winners in the First and Second year categories of the Post Primary Schools Poetry Competition.

The competition, run by the Kilkenny Education Centre, in conjunction with Poetry Ireland, asked students to compose poems on the theme School Life/Learning.

The girls attended a special prize giving ceremony in the Watershed Leisure Centre Kilkenny on Poetry Day Ireland on Thursday, April 26. They were accompanied by their teacher Ms Egan. Well done to everyone involved.