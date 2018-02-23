Ursuline student impresses with 'empowering' speech at Soroptimist Regional Final

A fifth year student at the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles wowed the judging panel at the Soroptimist Regional Final earlier this month with a moving speech on the empowerment of women.

Kerry Tierney, who has earned a spot in the All Ireland final of the Soroptimist Public Speaking Competition, travelled to Killarney earlier this month to deliver her six-minute speech on the empowerment of women – a very fitting title in light of the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage.

During the competition Kerry also had to give an impromptu two-minute speech on an unseen topic and again impressed the judges with her ideas on the topic of ‘respect’.

Kerry now follows in the footsteps of fellow Ursuline finalist from last year Vivienne O’Keefe and will compete in the Soroptimist All Ireland final on March 10 in Ballina.