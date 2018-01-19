Feile Beag / CAMEO Care Fundraiser

David O'Sullivan and Josephine Norris called to CAMEO Care to present us with the proceeds of their Feile Beag fundraiser in August.

This was a brilliant weekend, and as ever we are so grateful to everyone involved, from the organizers to the musicians and the publicans. It just goes to show that there is a great community spirit here in Thurles, and a great willingness on the part of the musicians, local and otherwise, to share their talents, and look after people who need support at the same time. Long may it continue. Thanks so much guys !!!

Pictured L to R, John Gleeson, Chairperson of the steering committee for C.A.M.E.O. Care, Ursula Paine, Nurse Manager, C.A.M.E.O. Care and David O'Sullivan, who has organised Feile Beag for the last 3 years. David is Stage Manager at The Source, Thurles, member/lead singer of local band Crimson River and fundraiser extraordinaire, ably assisted by his wife Josephine Norris.