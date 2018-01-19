Tipperary man Gerard O'Brien celebrates Diamond Jubilee

UCD recently organised the Jubilee Celebrations at Bellfield for the classes of 1957 (Diamond) and 1967 (Golden) for all faculties.

Amongst those representing the Agricultural Science class of 1957 was former National President of the Agricultural Science Association Gerard O'Brien of Clongour, Thurles and formerly of Ballina-Killaloe.

Following graduation Gerard worked mainly in North Tipperary as Teacher, Agricultural Advisor and Inspector at Governmental Departments of Lands (Land Commission), Finance and Agriculture.

On retiring from the State Service in 1997 he practiced as an Agricultural Consultant (ACA). He also took a keen interest in heritage and successfully concluded many projects in that field.

Married to the late Margaret (1934-2007) he has one daughter and three sons, Eva, Lorcan, Gearoid and Brian and their spouses and ten grandchildren.