Have your say on Templemore !! Templemore Community Development Association (TCDA) is seeking help from local groups and individuals to draft a 5 year area based community action plan for the town to enhance it as a place to visit, work, live and do business in.

Landscape Architect, Dave Ryan will be working with community development specialist, Gearoid Fitzgibbon, to put together a new action plan for the community.

The first consultation workshop will take place on Thursday, 15th November at the Templemore Arms at 8.00pm. All local residents and groups are encouraged to attend, get involved and share their views and ideas. According to Gearoid Fitzgibbon, “We want the local plan to be as representative as possible of the local community.”

You can also let your views be known through a special community questionnaire which is available for completion online at www.templemore.ie Paper copies are also available for collection and return at Centra, the Post Office and Library in the town.

Tom Peters, Chair of TCDA said that, “The key to our success to date is working closely with community organisations such as the Traders Association, Tidy Towns and Fishing Club as well as public representatives, statutory and voluntary bodies.” He thanked in particular North Tipperary Leader Partnership, Templemore/Thurles/Roscrea Municipality and Tipperary County Council Local Community Development Committee for their support.

Project and initiatives to date include provision of Christmas lights for the town in 2017 and ongoing maintenance of the Town Park lake. Projects about to start include the renovation and reconstruction of the Town Park stone wall boundary on the Dunkerrin road and the preparation of the five year area based community action plan for Templemore.

TCDA is a community group which was founded in 2016 to fill the vacuum created by the dissolution of Templemore Town Council in 2014.

Its aim is to promote, support and seek funding for local community projects and work in partnership with statutory and voluntary bodies and public representatives.

Tom Peters stressed that the association’s wish is to be inclusive and he encourages anyone with an interest in making Templemore a better place to come on board.

Further information is available at www.templemore.ie