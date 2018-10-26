Late Sr Josephine Ryan, Convent of Mercy Templemore

The untimely death of Sr Josephine (Dominic) Ryan, Convent of Mercy Templemore occurred on October 11th 2018.

Sr Josephine died peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin following a short illness which came as a great shock to her religious community, family and friends.

Josephine, daughter of Michael Ryan and Bridget Collins of Curraghgloss Borrisoleigh, was born on the 30th October 1937. She attended primary schools at Garrangrena and Borrisoleigh and received her secondary education at both Borrisoleigh and Templemore Convent Schools. In 1956 she entered the Mercy Convent, Templemore and made her final profession in 1962.

She completed a B.A. degree in UCD in the subjects of French and Geography and taught in Borrisoleigh, Templemore and Doon secondary schools. She served as Congregational Leader in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly from 1991 to 1995 and returned to teach in Doon until her retirement.

In 2007 Josephine joined the team at Glendalough Hermitage Retreat Centre for a short time. Still living at Doon, when the convent closed in 2016, she returned to her Alma Mater in Templemore.

Josephine had many interests and was a gifted artist. She was a dedicated teacher of French and Geography and instilled in her pupils an appreciation of French culture, accompanying them on various educational trips to France.

She was also involved in school management and career guidance.

Being a woman of deep spirituality, she was especially devoted to the Eucharist, as portrayed by her weekly attendance at Adoration in the Parish Church. Her gracious, calm and gentle personality endeared her to all who knew her.

She made an enormous contribution to the life of her religious community by her kind and caring presence and was dedicated to all aspects of religious life. Her wide interests and unique sense of humour made her a very pleasant companion.

Josephine was close to her family who were a constant source of comfort and support throughout her life as she was to them.

Her death leaves a huge void in her family and in her community. She will be greatly missed by her sister Betty O’Dwyer, her brother Pat Ryan, her sister in law Mai, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, the Mercy Congregation and a wide circle of friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Josephine’s remains reposed in the Convent Chapel Templemore where large numbers of people turned up to pay their respects.

Following concelebrated Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, interment took place in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.