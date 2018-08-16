Eanna first official finished in Templemore Park Run 81

After Saturday last it is now 81 not out for Templemore Park Run.

The slight drop in temperatures and holidays has boosted numbers with 57 turning out, including 7 newcomers which has brought the overall number of participants to 799 since the event started.

This does not take account of unregistered participants, who are always welcome but do not get the satisfaction of an official time or recorded attendance.

In fact it was two "Unknown" runners who finished both first and clocked up the 22,000th kilometre. 10 PB's were recorded for good measure.

Eanna McAteer, on his 161st run, was the first official finisher back to Run Director John Fanning and his team in a PB of 19.49 closely followed by Larry Stapleton 19.58 and Thomas Bergin in another PB of 20.15.

It was another good morning for the "young guns" with 4 under 14's in the first ten finishers including sisters Sorcha 22.11 and Orlaith Shepherd 22.56 who have been visiting from Edinburgh in recent weeks.

Younger brother Fiontan and Mam Teresa also took part with Dad Simon and grandparents Michael and Bridget providing moral support along the way in a real family outing. Well done and great to have met ye.

Stephen Mawe 23.04 and Dylan Bergin with a PB of 24.13 were other performances worthy of mention. There were PB's also forJames Farrelly 24.59, David Mackay 26.00, Denis Maher 26.08, Caitriona Finegan 27.26, Catherine Corcoran 27.39 and Rosarie Harrington 30.56.

Welcome also to the visiting group from Thurles whose presence added greatly to the event and also to the 2 "local ladies" who joined us after some small bit of "persuasion" !!!

Well done to Conor and Laragh for getting "Gran Jane" around the course in a reasonable time while at the same time keeping an eye out for any "casualties".

Great to see numbers maintained over 40 during the holiday period in particular. We would encourage people from the immediate area to support the event irrespective of running ability.

Park Run is a non competitive event aimed mainly at providing healthy exercise in an organised group environment.

So, come on down to the Pitch and Putt entrance any Saturday morning before 9.30 and join the crowd. There is strength in numbers no matter what you do.