Templemore man "signed" for Man Utd after completing tour of Old Trafford

According to the official Manchester United News publication, Templemore man Martin Leyden, described as a 'relative unknown', completed a whirlwind day at Old Trafford recently, culminating with Martin signing a 5 year contract worth £55 million! The popular Templemore man, described as 'modest and extremely good looking' and 'an amazing natural talent, left Old Trafford, following an emotional day, feeling 'on top of the world'. With a contract worth £55 million we can well believe it!