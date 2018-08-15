Templemore Camogie Junior Team for 2018 championship

After a lapse of three years Templemore Junior Camogie team will compete in this year’s championship, with their first game against Shannon Rovers next Tuesday evening in Clonmore.

The club undertook a fundraising venture, 'The Golden Ticket' to purchase a set of jerseys.

The club wishes to thank the twenty four businesses who supported the venture and congratulate Catherine Egan Ní A's Hair and Beauty, the business drawn to be the team sponsor. In addition Catherine has kindly given a generous financial contribution to support other club teams and Templemore Camogie Club are very appreciative of this generous support.

The Club wishes Catherine every success in her business in the future and urges club players and family members to support her as much as possible.