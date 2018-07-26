The late John Keane, Mitchelstown & Loughmore/Castleiney

The unexpected death of John Keane from Mitchelstown which occurred on July 8th last was received with great shock and sadness.

John was a popular figure and a much loved character in both Cork and Tipperary.

Because of his love of music and dancing he became a familiar face around Templemore when with his friend Josie from Loughmore he regularly visited Templemore Arms Hotel and Fitzpatrick’s Clonmore.

John was also well known in the farming community, attending local Marts in Thurles and Templemore where he was very popular with everyone.

Many people from Loughmore/ Castleiney and surrounding areas travelled to John’s funeral in Cork, a huge testament to the memory of this much liked man.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and to Josie on the death of her dear friend.

May he rest in peace.