Templemore artist Lynn Kirkham unveils latest sculpture inspired by Leytown races

Templemore artist Lynn Kirkham sited her latest monumental public sculpture this week at Colaiste na Hinse in Leytown Co. Meath.

The piece was commissioned by Louth and Meath Education and Training Board under the Percent for Art scheme. The sculpture depicts three horses galloping in the waves and was inspired by the Leytown races on the extensive Meath beaches where “White horses of the sea” break dramatically onto the sand.

Named Bród (Pride), Uaillmhain (Ambition) and Dearfachas (Positivity) each horse sculpture shows a different character and pose to represent the key words from the motto of Colaiste na Hinse, a modern secondary school that is celebrating it's tenth anniversary this year and a move to a new purpose built, permanent location.

The sculpture is made from bog oak, yew and pine, gathered by Tipperary farmers and took more than a year to make, including working outdoors through the last hard winter and in the recent heatwave. The wood had to be processed and shaped, then fitted together with brackets on steel frames.

The entire project was then dismantled so that the frames could be galvanised and reassembled for siting. The artist would like to thank everyone who helped to bring this project to fruition as many neighbours and friends were involved in the process. Lynn's passion for horses and animals is seen through her other well known sculptures including “Ghost Horses from the Bog” and “Fionn Mc Cumhaillle and his Hounds” (Kildare County Council) and “Free Spirit” at Slane Whiskey Distillery.

For more information visit www.LynnKirkham.net or FB Lynn Kirkham/Greenmantle Arts.