The late Michael Crowe, R.I.P., Loughmore

The death of Michael Crowe Carrick, Loughmore took place on June 21st last.

Michael’s sudden death was the occasion of deep shock and sadness in the community where he was well known and respected.

A native of Thurles and one of a family of twelve, Michael married his wife Maura Fogarty in 1969 (just short of 50 years ago ) and came to live in Carrick. He had worked for some years in Thurles Sugar Factory and later in Tipperary Glass in Templemore for some 34 years until his retirement.

He was a quiet, unassuming gentle man. Being a keen golfer in his day, he was a member of both Thurles GC and later Templemore playing off a handicap of 6. Michael also enjoyed an odd flutter on the horses.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his loving wife Maura, son John, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandchildren Benjamin, Callum and Nia, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains reposed in Grey’s Funeral Home and following Requiem Mass in the church of The Nativity Loughmore burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.