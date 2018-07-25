Blackcastle Templemore Harps FAI Summer Camp

Blackcastle Templemore Harps recently held their FAI Summer Camp and it was a great success with 140 kids taking part. We would like to thank James Scott, Michael Ryan and their Coaches including our own Ben Stapleton who ran a great camp. We had a few of our own juvenile players helping out and they did a great job, Shane Sweeney, Katie Fennell, Ciaran Barry & Killian Fennell. Also a word of thanks to Larry Stapleton, Billy Fennell & Paddy Fennell who were on hand all week to give help. Outside of the Club we would also like to thank Anthony Marnell and Seamus Duggan for their assistances every year.