Templemore Park listed in top 10 places to visit in Ireland

It’s nice to report that according to ranking in the Irish Independent at the weekend our Town Park is listed in the top ten places to visit with children.

They say just go to Templemore – “pack a lunch and head to this public park where kids can discover fairy doors dotted along a self-guided trail.

No special map required, just let the little ones ramble and count the fairy houses created by local artist Aisling Hassett.

There’s also a playground, lake and bug hotels around, plus picnic tables, buggy friendly paths and free parking to make it a stress-free affair. It’s open every day and free to visit”

If at that stage you feel peckish, there is a great choice of eateries in town, all within walking distance.

The article also recommends a visit to the Cottage Tea Rooms in nearby Loughmore three miles away – “a community co-op and true slice of rural village life which won the title of Best Tearoom in Ireland in 2014”

The success of this aspect of the park is due in no small way to the huge efforts of Aisling Hassett (Fairy Ash) in creating the Fairy Trail.

She has been working away over the past years making this dream of hers come true.

Families have been coming from far and near to visit our park which is a little bit of heaven for very young children (and their parents) and is deeply appreciated by all.