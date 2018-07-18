The late David Cussen, Railway View, Templemore

David Cussen, formerly of 1 Railway View, Templemore, tragically passed away on 23rd June, aged 40.

David is survived by his wife Amanda, 4 sons Ryan, Callum, Mace and Kian, his parents Michael and Geraldine, brothers Michael and Andrew, sisters Geraldine and Fiona and extended family.

David grew up in Templemore and went to St Colmcille’s primary school and then Our Lady’s secondary school.

He then moved to England where he trained to be an electrical engineer before moving back to Ireland and setting up home in Cork and again moving once again back to Tipperary.

He was a keen sportsman and loved a game of soccer or hurling while showing his support for Tipperary hurling and Man Utd. He loved music and always had his favourite Michael Jackson playing as loud as he could.

David was very popular and made friends everywhere he went, which showed at his huge funeral.

Sincere sympathy is extended to all his family. His remains reposed at his parent's residence, 1 Railway View, Templemore, and following Requiem Mass interment took place in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.