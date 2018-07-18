A tribute to Mick Russell, R.I.P. Templemore

The year was 1930, ’twas the 3rd of December

The Russell’s of Adamstown had an event to remember

A fine strapping boy, he was the eldest, followed by six

Five boys and 2 girls - that was the mix.

As a youth he grew up in famed College Hill

Membership of Macra great confidence did instil,

Like his father before him he joined the NFA

To represent all farmers and give them their say.

But it wasn’t all work, he was courting as well

The hormones were working; he cast many a spell.

A lovely girl named Mena then caught his eye

They decided in fifty eight to give marriage a try.

Mick and Mena settled down in the Cody household

A new generation of Russell’s were about to unfold

They raised a fine family and down through the years

They had plenty of laughter and the occasional tears.

Mick got into pigs, he was always a leader

He wanted the best price; he thought pigs should be dearer

He joined the bacon factory and became the vice chair,

When they joined Avonmore, Mick was still there.

He was also into dairying, with a herd of fine cows,

On the board of Centenary, there were regular rows

But Mick kept the cool, always calm and collected

For over twenty years, he was constantly elected.

He was Secretary of Clonmore I.F.A and represented North Tipp

National Council meetings in the Farm Centre were a regular trip.

In ninety eight he was honoured for all he had done.

Since the inaugural meeting, attended by father and son.

The Clonakenny boys of that time had no love of football

They were good at hurling – it was their first call

Then Mick Russell suggested they enter a team

When they won a county final he achieved his great dream.

To get to the training Mick needed a bike

He travelled on the back of Rody Sheedy’s bike

The back wheel was wobbling, with pressure severe

The front one was mostly way up in the air.

He was the original X Factor, searching for talent

“The message of Fatima” with the youth was just brilliant.

He was also into drama, and produced numerous plays

With John Clarke and Pat Bourke – those were the days.

On top of all this he was a bit of a mechanic

With engines, saws or tractors, he wouldn’t panic.

For the late Fr O’Brien he did many a nixer

Between plumbing, electrics and a new cement mixer.

Community Alert was started by Muintir na Tíre

To protect rural communities, it was a new era,

To be safe in our homes we had a great plan

We needed a chairman- Mick Russell’s your man.

From what I could see while researching his past

From IFAC to Group Water Schemes – he gave everything a blast

And as Roy Keane might say – “At the end of the day”

The only ones to lose out were the ICA.

Behind every good person there’s always another

A partner, a friend, a house maker, a mother

Mena was all of these, just rolled into one.

She shared in the sadness and joined in the fun.

For sixty years they lived and loved and laughed to the very day,

Then God called Mick home, God always has the final say.

Couraguneen Church was packed to overflowing, they came from far and near.

To pay their last respects to a man we all held so dear.