Templemore Library hosts Gretta Harris exhibition

Gretta Harris, Borrisoleigh based artist, has sixteen wonderful oil paintings on display in Templemore library.

She is a self-taught artist, and does not use a palette - instead working with a knife, her hands and brushes to apply oil paint.

‘I am delighted to have the chance to show what I do in Templemore library, where the staff are so encouraging’ explains Gretta.

She will be in attendance at the library every Monday and Thursday during the month of July. This exhibition is well worth a visit.