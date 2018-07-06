Free course in Security Services

Free part-time morning course in Borrisoleigh for Social Welfare Recipients, Medical Card holders & Community Employment (CE) Scheme participants.

Tipperary Education and Training Board’s, Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) is offering the following part time accredited courses in Borrisoleigh to start in September:

- Private Security Services which includes Door Security Level 4 and Guarding Skills Level 4

Further information available on: www.fetchcourses.ie click on “Course Finder”, Location: “North Tipperary”, Sub Location: Borrisoleigh. Phone on 052-6125880. Email mmaher_2@tipperaryetb.ie

Closing date for receipt of completed applications is Friday 3rd August 2018.