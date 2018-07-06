ETB provide free courses in Templemore

Free part-time day and evening courses in Templemore College of Further Education, Thurles for Social Welfare Recipients, Medical Card holders & Community Employment (CE) Scheme participants.

Tipperary Education and Training Board’s, Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) is offering the following part time accredited courses in Templemore to start in September:

-General Learning Level 3 with Woodwork, Crafts, Computers, Maths etc

-General Learning Level 4 with Computers, Woodwork, Vegetable Growing etc

-English for Speakers of Other Languages

-Book Keeping Level 4 (Evening)

Further information available on: www.fetchcourses.ie click on “Course Finder”, Location: “North Tipperary”, Sub Location: Templemore or phone 0504-31007/ 052-6176755. Email mmaher_2@tipperaryetb.ie

Closing date for receipt of completed applications is Friday 3rd August 2018.