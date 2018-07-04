Temlemore Day Care Centre providing a range of services/activities
Our Day Care Centre in Templemore has been operating since 1988 and is highly regarded in the community.
The centre in Bank Street provides a whole range of activities/services for older people both in the town and surrounding areas and aims to provide a homely, enjoyable and welcoming atmosphere for the people who attend.
There are a few vacancies at the moment. If you, someone you know, or perhaps someone on the point of retiring from employment would like to avail of the services on offer, please do drop in anytime you are passing or phone manager Anne on 0504-31291, who would be delighted to show you around .
The centre is open from 10am to 4pm and provides:
- Daily Dinner
- Daily activities including art, bingo, music and games
- Monthly centre party
- Social Work and counselling support
- Information service
- Physiotherapy
- Reflexology
- Chiropody
- Washing facilities
- Day trips
- Annual holiday
- Christmas party
- Transport to and from the centre.
