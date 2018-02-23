Leader in US cancer research Paraic Kenny returns to his alma mater in Templemore

A former student of Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore, who is now a leading figure in cancer research in the US, returned to his former alma mater last week to encourage students to pursue careers in science.

Dr Paraic Kenny, a native of Templemore, gave a presentation to 5th and 6th year chemistry students and expressed his delight in seeing the state of the art facilities at the school.

Dr Kenny is now the Director of Gundersen Medical Foundation Kabara Cancer Research Institute in the University of Wisconsin and has worked extensively in Breast Cancer research and presently skin cancer research.

He was thrilled to see such great new labs and wonderful teachers who continue to nurture young minds. Indeed, his final words were regarding our smart and inquisitive students with such bright futures.