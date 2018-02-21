The next phase in the restoration work in Sacred Heart Church Templemore is the rewiring of the church in keeping with the fire and health safety regulations.

This will incorporate the design of the new lighting and the overall administration of all electrical services in the church.

While this work is on hand the internal works re the heating, pipes and radiators will be addressed.

As it is a listed building the planning authority must give their approval. While it is with the planning these works will go out to tender.

We do not know the costs but rely on your generosity to the Parish Lotto and the weekly envelope collection to assist with the costs. We thank all who have given donations to the works up to now.

That same generosity and goodwill will be required for this phase of the project. Càit Nì Cheallachàin and Brian Thompson are the Project Supervisor and Architect for these works.