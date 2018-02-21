Dedication of Killea Mass Rock, Templemore

A new commemorative Mass Rock will be officially unveiled in St. James' Graveyard Killea, on Sunday 25th February 2018, immediately after 11am morning mass.

The Mass Rock is dedicated to all those buried in St James’ cemetery and to the memory of all Mahers/Meaghers who originate from Killea and the surrounding areas.

The Mass Rock has been erected by the O’Meachair and the Barony of Ikerrin organising committee with the financial support of the family of Thomas Francis Maher (1926-2012) formerly of Lafayette, La. USA and also of Herb & Margaret Schuler (Maher descendant) of Te Aroha, New Zealand.

The Committee also acknowledges the invaluable advice and contribution of the Killea Graveyard Committee, the Killea Cultural Group as well as the generous contribution of Aidan Fogarty of Fogarty Monuments, Templemore.

It is hoped that the Mass Rock will serve as a focal point for future generations of people from Killea to come together and commemorate all those buried in the cemetery.

The name Maher/Meagher originates from Ikerrin in North Tipperary and is by far the most predominant name amongst those buried in St James’ cemetery, so it is particularly fitting that the monument should also commemorate all Mahers/Meaghers from Killea who have since departed.

As a local history group, the O’Meachair Committee is especially aware of how indebted we are to our forebearers in preserving and passing on local traditions and stories to the present generation.

So it is all the more poignant that this commemoration of the departed should now include Jimmy Maher, The Orchard, Mary Meagher, Killough and Liam D. Maher, Clonakenny, who are remembered both as parents of committee members Tim Maher, Denise Meagher and William Maher and also as people who each played a significant role in the Committee’s activities since its inception.

Fr Conor Hayes will lead the blessing of this unique monument on Sunday the 25th February and the Committee extends a warm invitation to all to join them afterwards in Killea Community Center for some light refreshments.

The O’Meachair & the Barony of Ikerrin Committee was formed in 2014 to celebrate the contribution of the Maher/Meagher clan to their ancient homelands of Ikerrin.

In 2014, the committee organised a weekend celebration of the O’Meachairs and the Barony of Ikerrin including, an art exhibition, an academic conference, a genealogy workshop as well as a family friendly gathering with music, food, drama and pageantry celebrating the contribution of the Maher/Meagher clan to Ikerrin and beyond.

Since 2014, the Committee has also provided financial endowments to local community groups for their development as well as organising a survey of old homesteads in Ikerrin as part of a nationwide project funded by the Local Diaspora Engagement Fund.

The O’Meachair of Ikerrin organising committee are William Maher (Chairman), Denise Meagher (Secretary), Tim Maher (Treasurer), Clare Bohan, Susan Chadwick, Teresa O'Sullivan and Tim Lee.