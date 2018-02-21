Templemore Lakeside Pitch and Putt Club



Sunday last saw Round 1 of the Spring League take place in Tipp Hills. Having been postponed the previous week the lads were chomping at the bit to get going and once again there were some familiar names leading the charge.

Stephen Shoer top scored on -11 with Brian Cahill and Michael Bourke just behind on -10. The Inters had a very impressive day with Paul Shoer Jnr best on -10. Two-time Charlie O'Brien winner Seamus Ryan returned an excellent 8 under par to get his season off to a great start with Chairman Mao also having a good day out when finishing on -6. Liam Leahy and John Kennedy top scored for the Juniors which saw us finish in second place on the day just behind the home team. Next week takes us to Riverdale and we encourage as many members as possible to make the effort to travel. Membership fees are now due and can be made payable to any committee member.

Photo shows Marcus Wilson presenting Helen McMorrow with her prize in the Credit Union Matchplay at a recent presentation. The club would once again like to thank the Credit Union for their continued support of our local competitions.