Templemore Athletics: Top performance for Adrian

It has been a great 10 days for our European medallist Adrian McGinley. He competed in a Dublin Graded League meeting ten days ago, finishing in a lifetime personal best of 2 minutes, 5.6 seconds. He bettered that by running 2mins 5.17secs in the National Indoors in Abbotstown. He is in great shape as the National Masters appear on the horizon on Sunday March 4th in Athlone I.T.

Congrats to John Dwyer on his success in the Roscrea & District Sports Awards . He received a trophy as the Top Athlete for 2017 in Racket Hall at a Gala Banquet.

Any of our Master Athletes who wish to compete in the National finals should complete their entries in the clubhouse by this Thurs. night February 22nd. Entry is €15 per event or phone 087-2096356.