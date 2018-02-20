Templemore Park Run has now attracted 644 participants

From little acorns do great oak trees grow" is an old saying, but it can be so easily applied to the Park Run movement in Templemore which has now attracted 644 participants and continues to expand way beyond the town and immediate surrounding areas.

Each week brings new people - be they first times to the movement, visitors to the area for social events or enthusiasts who want to sample different courses. Run 57 saw 51 people assemble on a lovely crisp morning and were sent promptly on their way following instructions from Director Kenny and his team.

While there are no medals to be won the natural competitive instincts are never far from the surface. Sean Percy led the way in a time of 20.33 just ahead of Joe Leahy (Moyne AC) who achieved a PB of 20.46. Both have a bit more in the tank methinks.

Next came the "Johns" in Fanning, Kennedy F and Callanan 51 all within 20 seconds of each other. Mark Fahey and Mark Moynihan were next with PB's just over 22.00.

Maria Maher was leading lady in 22.52 just 9 seconds outside her best with Julie Heffernan, completing her 36th run at her 6th venue, next in line.

A well travelled runner is Edwina Farrell who has completed 87 runs at 23 venues with Kilkenny topping the list with 55.

Another visitor, Ann Davis had the honour of clocking up the 16,000th kilometre.

Next weekend

Next weekend gives people the opportunity to do a bit extra with the Park Run on Saturday morning at 9.30 and the Fit 4 Life 4 mile on Sunday morning at 11.00. Both events complement each other and are a great opportunity to up the ante in the fitness stakes.

You even get to see the Town Park from two different angles going clockwise on Saturday and the reverse on Sunday. "Variety is the spice of life"