Templemore Park Run

Park Run 55 attracted 60 participants on Saturday 3rd February with a further 62 turning out for Run 56 on Saturday last.

Over the two weeks there were 11 newcomers with 26 PB's recorded. Collectively it means that since 14th January 2017 a group of 638 people have run or walked a grand total of 15,830 kilometres. The non competetive nature of the event means that people can do the journey at their own pace. Individually, there have been some notable performances in recent weeks with 15 year old Moycarkey Borris athlete Liam Mc Donagh leading the field home on 3rd February in a time of 20.13 while Peter Madden was first home last Saturday in 19.12.

On Saturday John Callanan ran his 50th event and was presented with a certificate recognising the achievement prior to the off. John has been an ever present on Saturday mornings and we salute him on achieving this milestone and indeed on the consistency of his running.

Southampton based Ian Williams is a frequent visitor and he chalked up his 126th run on Saturday. These have been achieved at 25 different venues in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Some people run with a family member or a friend while others take their dog but Declan Gorman pushes his young daughter in her buggy and generally completes the route in 24 minutes or thereabouts. Yes indeed, it takes all kinds.

So, if you are the curious type, drop in to Templemore Town Park on any Saturday morning and you never know what you might see. In recent weeks the Operation Transformation group have given the event a great boost while the security of numbers has also boosted their performances.