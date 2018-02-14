Blackcastle Templemore Harps: Weekend weather plays havoc with games

The weather is still playing havoc with games but a few games did go ahead, first up being the Youth Cup Semi-Final on Thursday last.

This featured Killavilla V BT Harps under lights in Villa Park. Harps got the best of starts 1 up within the first minute, a Kevin Maher free-kick into the box that Macro Quinlan slotted home.

You often hear the remark “We scored too early” - that came to mind watching this game because instead of building on their lead Harps sat back and allowed the home side to come at them. Killavilla had a lot of the ball but Cain Russell hadn’t a save to make.

Second period was more even, Kevin Maher was outstanding in the middle of the park and Lorcan Roche, even though carrying a knock going into the game, cleared a lot of ball out of defence and he was missed in the last quarter when he had to go off. Harps had a few chances in the end, to finish the game off but didn’t take them and then Killavilla had a great header to equalise but it went over the bar. Harps held out for the victory and they will now play Holycross in the final.

Two games went ahead at Priory Pl on Saturday, first up was the U12 Boys game against Ballymackey. It is very tight at the top of the table with a number of teams still in contention and Harps kept the pressure on with a well deserving win 4-2. Harps were 4 nil up in this one and allowed the visitors in for 2 at the end, looks comfortable on paper but at 1-0 Ballymackey had a great chance to equalise just before half-time.

A shot that was heading for the top corner, Liam Delaney somehow managed to head clear. 10 minutes into the second half it was game over when Harps added 3 goals in quick succession. The Delaney header was the turning point in the game. Harps goals coming from Joey Quinn who went on a run from midfield beat defender after defender to score. Cormac Foy made it 2 with a great strike from outside the box, Josh Quinlan made it 3 with another long range effort.

The 4th was a well worked move. TJ Kinnane did all the hard work but unselfishly squared the ball to Dylan Quinlan who slotted the ball into an empty net. Ballymackey got in for 2 in the final quarter but Harps had enough done to hold out for the win. Good team performance from a good squad of players.

Next up was a fixture that was reversed, the U14 Girls were down to play Ballymackey away but their pitch was unplayable and the fixture was reversed to Templemore.

Harps were quick out of the blocks here, the visitors found it hard to deal with the pace of Avril Tangri in attack and she broke through twice in the first quarter to score. It wasn’t all one-way traffic as Ballymackey pulled a goal back.

But the points were secured by half-time with a brace of goals from Dani Ryan. Another good team performance with everyone playing their part but we must mention Cally Dooley, her first game for the Club and she settled in well and was involved in both Dani Ryan goals and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet herself.

There were a few non competitive games also this weekend - the U10’s were away in Borrisokane. Our U8’s hosted a blitz in Priory Place.

Don’t forget about our Girls Soccer Sisters Easter Camp, after having over 50 girls taking part last year we hope to have even more this year. Camp is on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th of March. Girls from 6-14 years.

Camp will give an action packed two days of training provided by the FAI and each participant will receive a full Aviva Soccer Sister Kit including a limited edition Soccer Sister’s Jersey and a football. At the end of the camp each girl will be presented with an official FAI Aviva Soccer Sisters Completion Certificate. Limited Spaces so please book early to avoid disappointment https://booking.soccersisters.ie/

Clothes recycle drive is still ongoing so bags can be dropped at Club House or contact any Club member.