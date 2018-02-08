Late Elizabeth Farrelly

Elizabeth Farrelly passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday December 6th 2017. Elizabeth being the third eldest of nine children was born on March 20th 1927 to Paddy and Margaret Kelly, Oldtown, Erril, Co Laois.

In her early years Elizabeth worked in Carlow and moved to Templemore in the early 50’s. She married Seamus Farrelly in 1954 and set up home in Park Road where she lived all her life.

It was in Park Road that she reared her six sons. During those six years she probably didn’t have much spare time, but later on in life she got involved in organising and helping with the Senior Citizen functions.

She also was a member of the local ICA which she really enjoyed. It was here that she got to really know a great number of people and took a very active part, be it in the swimming classes, in-house functions and of course the annual I.C.A trip to summer climates were always a highlight. She always loved holidaying with all the ladies.

Elizabeth was a very active lady and was always certain to be seen walking through the park at least once a day, but usually took the exercise twice a day, meeting friends and neighbours and members of the community for a chat as they all went on their daily walks.

She enjoyed great health but during 2011, it became noticeable that her health was going into decline. Since 2012 until her passing Elizabeth was lovingly cared for at the Newpark Care Centre.

She was predeceased by her husband Seamus and sons Noel and Liam.

We extend our sincere sympathy to her sons Jim, Gerard, Paul and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grand children, great grandchildren and extended families, her sister Mary and brothers Matt, Paddy and Joe.

Removal from Grey’s Funeral Home to the Sacred Heart Church took place on Thursday December 7th 2017 and following 12 O’Clock Mass on December 8th, interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.