Tipperary students to benefit from new film

The Irish Film Board has backed a major new international production from the creator of Game of Thrones in its latest round of funding decisions.

Filming is due to get underway this spring on Nightflyers, which will be Troy Studios first production. It has been granted €850,000 by the IFB - the single biggest award in its latest round of funding decisions. Sets are currently being constructed in Troy’s vast studio space based in the old Dell unit in Plassey, Castletroy.

Nightflyers was originally commissioned as a pilot, but it has now been confirmed that it is going to series. The 10-episode series will centre on the efforts of a tightly knit crew, including several maverick scientists and a powerful telepath, to make contact with alien life. To do so they set off on their ship, The Nightflyer, to the outer edges of the solar system. But their journey becomes a battle for survival following a series of violent events.

Cast including Gretchen Mol, Eoin Macken, David Ajala and Brian F. O’Byrne have already been announced. HUNDREDS of extras are needed for the big-budget sci fi television series. An Irish casting agent has been appointed and recruitment is taking place now. A large number of people are being employed on the production, which is due to run until August and is thought to be the biggest ever done in the Republic.

