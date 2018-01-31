The 54th edition of the Park run took place in near perfect conditions on Saturday last with 64 determined athletes taking off under the Directorship of John Guilfoyle and his team. This included 11 debutants of whom a number were visitors from other centres. In all 11 PB's were recorded with Peter Madden leading the group home in a time of 19.18 closely followed by Larry Stapleton, Sean Percy and young Liam Mc Donagh. Eileen Mc Cullagh was first lady followed by Frances Long.

Saturday last saw the 15,000 kilometre milestone reached. This equates to the 3,000th finisher and this honour fell to our overall Director and Run Organiser Kenny Franks. Amazing how things work out, but such are the benefits of technology on compiling statistical data of all kinds.

Templemore Park Run has now had 627 participants over the 54 events with 15,220 kilometres accumulated. The calorie loss statistic is not yet available!!! Another 156 finishers will get us to the 16,000 mark. Who will break that barrier? When will it happen?

You could be the one to make the difference BUT that run could make a big difference to you, your health and wellbeing. Remember Run 55 is Saturday next at the usual time of 9.30 am. See you there.